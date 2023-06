Franchise blockbusters The Flash and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, Jennifer Lawrence in R-rated sex comedy Ho Nard Feelings and more.

For the third time in the Indiana Jones franchise, Harrison Ford takes a final bow, this time in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30). In a race against time, Jones searches for a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter Helena (Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge), he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who works for NASA.

A new film by the great Wes Anderson is always an occasion to celebrate. His latest feature, Asteroid City (June 23) boasts an all-star cast including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton and Edward Norton. This space-aged, pastel-toned film is set in a fictional American desert in 1955 where world-changing events spectacularly disrupt the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention.

In recent years, a film being distributed by A24 feels like a seal of quality. The auteur-driven distributor has helped launch some of the biggest films and directors of the past decade, and their latest release, Past Lives (June 16), should prove no different. The feature debut of New York-based Korean-Canadian filmmaker Celine Song, Past Lives is an autofiction inspired by Song reconnecting with her childhood best friend (first love?) as a married adult. It’s a poetic and undefinable romance that spans decades and defies all expectations.

Partially shot in Montreal, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (June 9) is the latest entry in a franchise that’s managed to hang on for over a decade. This new film, set in the 1990s, is a globe-trotting adventure with a whole new cast. Anthony Ramos, star of In the Heights, now helms the franchise.

After a hiatus, Jennifer Lawrence returns with an R-rated sex comedy, No Hard Feelings (June 23). On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.

For horror fans, Rob Savage has become a name in recent years with films like Host and Dashcam challenging genre expectations. His biggest film yet, The Boogeyman (June 2), adapts a short story by Stephen King about a teenage girl reeling from the death of her mother and her younger sister who finds herself plagued by a sadistic presence and struggles to get her grieving father to pay attention before it’s too late.

For family fun, Pixar’s latest film Elemental (June 16) is set in a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together. There, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy will discover something elemental: how much they have in common.

Many speculated that due to Ezra Miller’s behind-the-scenes controversies, the movie might never be released, but The Flash (June 16) is finally coming to theatres this month. From the director of the new IT movies, Miller’s Barry Allen becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, and there are no superheroes to turn to. Will he be able to reset the universe?

Local filmmaker Patricia Chica’s feature debut, Montreal Girls (June 9), also opens in theatres this month. An aspiring young Middle-Eastern poet moves to Montreal for medical school and is forever changed by the city and the young women who reveal his destiny to him.

