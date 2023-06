Just 23% of Canadians would pass the Canadian citizenship test

A new study by Léger has found that just 1 in 4 Canadians (23%) would pass the Canadian citizenship test.

The study, which asked respondents to answer 10 randomly selected questions, found that the average score on the test was only 49%, significantly lower than the 75% needed to pass.

“The questions focused on things like famous Canadians (Who is John Buchan?), history (Who established the first European settlements in Canada?) and national symbols (Whose portrait is on the Canadian $10 bill?). The correct answers, for those struggling along with most survey respondents, are: a popular governor general, the French and Viola Desmond.”

While Léger’s study asked respondents just 10 questions, in reality candidates are required to provide the correct answer to at least 15 of 20 questions asked in order to pass the Canadian citizenship test.

For the complete study and methodology, please visit the Léger website.

