On this first day of the Montreal Climate Summit, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced several new initiatives in keeping with the ecological transition plan, including the development of the city’s first pedestrian priority zone in Old Montreal. Though few details were provided, Plante said that the first quadrangle of the city’s historic neighbourhood will be pedestrianized next year.

“Montreal’s first pedestrian priority zone will be in Old Montreal. Old Montreal will become a historic district where pedestrians are king, as in the historic centres of many cities around the world. Montreal plans to pedestrianize a first quadrangle of Old Montreal in 2024. The City will work closely with neighbourhood stakeholders in planning and rolling out this initiative. We will also support merchants, restaurateurs, residents and other locals.”

TRANSITION ÉCOLOGIQUE | Montréal adopte des modes de transports verts et durables. 🚈🚶‍♂️🌎



Les transports représentent 40 % des émissions de GES. C’est énorme. Découvrez nos actions pour décarboner les transports dès 2040 ⤵️



Old Montreal to become a pedestrian priority zone, "where pedestrians are king," in 2024

Plante also announced the creation of a sustainable mobility corridor on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard, connecting Montreal North, Ahuntsic and Ville Saint-Laurent via the REV bike paths and an STM rapid transit service, as well as the expansion of the Colibri zero-emission urban delivery project, which will deploy cargo bikes and other modes of green transport to deliver goods over their last mile. The aim of the Colibri project is to reduce the presence of trucking in more residential neighbourhoods, as well as the GHGs they produce.

