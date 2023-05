Four iconic NDG venues are hosting dozens of comics in the west end this weekend.

Montreal is hardly hurting for things to do these days, but the west end (by which I definitely mean west of Atwater, Décarie even) doesn’t generally have a ton to offer in terms of live entertainment. The NDG Comedy Fest aims to change that this weekend by packing dozens of comics into four venues over three days.

The first annual NDG Comedy Fest, happening over Victoria Day / Journée nationale des Patriotes weekend (May 19 to 21) is taking place at Concordia’s Oscar Peterson Concert Hall (7141 Sherbrooke W.), the Rustik Pub (5617 Sherbrooke W., formerly the infamous Maz Bar, as people of a certain age may remember) and the venerated country-music venue the Wheel Club (3373 Cavendish). Free daytime events are going down at Trenholme Park (6800 Sherbrooke W.) and, in conjunction with Porchfest, outside someone’s house at 2482 Mayfair.

According to festival producer/organizer Walter Lyng (who will personally serve you a free hot dog at the park on Saturday as well as host most events), three highlights pop out of a very solid lineup:

“Leighland Beckman headlining the filthy late show on Friday at Rustik Pub, because he’s one of the city’s greatest and filthiest performers, and a long-time NDG resident.” “Bowser & Blue at Oscar Peterson Concert Hall on Saturday, because they are Montreal legends and have been at the top of their game for decades. It’s a great venue to showcase them.” “Derek Seguin at Wheel Club on Sunday, because he is a huge comic across the country and is a favourite at this venue.”

For up-and-coming stand-up comics, a comedy workshop is also being offered by the festival at the Wheel Club on Sunday at 5 p.m.

For more on NDG Comedy Fest, please visit Eventbrite.

