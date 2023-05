Montreal to officially mark International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia on May 17

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced today that the city will officially mark the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia.

The day, which Plante and the city have recognized in the past with social media messages, is coming up this Wednesday, May 17.

“It’s official: The Declaration to mark the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia has been unanimously adopted by the city council of the City of Montreal. Together, let’s create a stronger and more inclusive Montreal!”

C'est officiel : la Déclaration pour souligner la Journée internationale contre l’homophobie et la transphobie est adoptée à l'unanimité par le conseil municipal de la Ville de Montréal.



Ensemble, créons un Montréal plus fort et plus inclusif!

See the full announcement by Mayor Valérie Plante in the video below.

For more on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, please visit the official website.

