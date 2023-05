Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts ahead of Silo is mockumentary sitcom Jury Duty, starring James Marsden and Ronald Gladden, among others, which is streaming in Canada on Prime Video.

“Chronicling the inner workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of juror Ronald Gladden, who doesn’t realize that everyone, except him, is an actor.”

In second and third place are Silo (Apple TV+) and Ted Lasso (Apple TV+).

