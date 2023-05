CONTEST: Win tickets to Sasha Velour: The Big Reveal Live in Montreal May 4

Just for Laughs presents Sasha Velour: The Big Reveal Live Show! is taking place at MTelus in Montreal on May 4, 2023.

JFL is giving away a pair of tickets for this Thursday’s event. For a chance to win, please share the post below via Instagram, and tag a friend in the comments who you’d like to bring to the show.

“Sasha Velour presents an immersive evening of drag, storytelling and live art, in celebration of her forthcoming book The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag (Harper Books, 2023). The book documents the histories and controversies surrounding drag alongside Velour’s own personal story. The live show brings this to life with iconic new performances from Sasha, an in-person conversation with a special guest star, and an audience Q&A. Book signing to follow.”

A post shared by Cult MTL (@cultmtl)

For tickets and more on Just for Laughs presents Sasha Velour: The Big Reveal Live Show!, please click here.

