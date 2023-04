The Montreal bar will be pouring “Blue Milk” and screening all the Star Wars movies on their big screen.

Montreal fans of Star Wars and Hawaiian-adjacent drinks can look forward to a very special May 4th at Snowbird Tiki Bar, where a signature cocktail will be served (along with a theme mug to take home) and the franchise filmography will be screened.

The cocktail is called Blue Milk — an alcoholic take on Bantha Milk from the Star Wars movies — and Snowbird notes that the tiki mug model may vary from the Darth Vader image in their Instagram post. Chewbacca, Yoda and storm trooper mugs are easy to imagine, but that’s all speculation. (Mugs are available to those who order the signature cocktail, while supplies last.)

For those who don’t celebrate, May the 4th is an unofficial annual observance celebrating the Star Wars universe.

