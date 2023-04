“This transition initiative is one of the most ambitious in the world.”

Montreal’s Concordia University has announced its goal to achieve carbon neutrality on campus by 2040 with PLAN/NET ZÉRØ. The plan aims to put sustainability first, transform its campuses into “living labs,” work with a range of partners to target net-zero emissions and serve as a blueprint for other organizations and governments.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commended the progressive plan on Twitter.

“This is a major step in reducing fossil fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. This transition initiative is one of the most ambitious in the world.” —Valérie Plante

