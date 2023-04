Between BEEF, The Diplomat and The Night Agent, Netflix has released a surprisingly solid lineup of series over the past month.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts for the third straight week is comedy drama miniseries BEEF, starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, which is streaming in Canada on Netflix.

“A road rage incident between two strangers — a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur — sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses.”

In second and third place are Mrs. Davis (Crave) and The Mandalorian (Disney+).

