Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is science fiction film and Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver, which is streaming in Canada on VOD.

“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.”

In second and third place are John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (Crave) and John Wick (Crave).

Avatar: The Way of Water tops streaming charts in Canada

