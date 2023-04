Bar le Ritz PDB will be the site of Ciao Amore, an event by American promoters who’ve been hosting White Lotus parties across the U.S.

A White Lotus rave is happening in Montreal on April 7

Montreal music venue and party spot Bar le Ritz PDB announced today that they will be hosting Ciao Amore: The White Lotus Rave, this Friday, April 7. The event’s promoters, What the Dance, have been holding White Lotus rave parties across the U.S., with Montreal being its only party in Canada.

Ciao Amore, featuring sounds by Boris Leonardo, will begin at 11 p.m., at 179 Jean-Talon W. Tickets cost $20.

