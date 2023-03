“The Quebec government is further jeopardizing the affordability of living in Montreal and the wallets of thousands of families. They will have to explain why.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the new provincial budget yesterday, criticizing the Quebec government for failing to support those in Montreal and other cities who are feeling the effects of the ongoing housing crisis. Plante also commended the province’s allocation of $400-million to public transit in the new budget, but stressed that there’s an urgent need to review the funding and “provide predictability over five years.”

“In its new budget, the Quebec government has chosen to ignore the housing crisis that is hitting Montreal and other Quebec cities hard. To offer real financial respite to the population, we must help those who are struggling to find housing.

“By ignoring the housing crisis, the government is further jeopardizing the affordability of living in Montreal and the wallets of thousands of families. They will have to explain why.”

En ignorant la crise du logement, le gouvernement précarise encore davantage l’abordabilité de la métropole et le portefeuille de milliers de familles.



Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard dropped the 2023–24 budget yesterday, revealing that the government is committing a total $147.8-billion in spending and predicting a major drop in economic growth. The budget includes the biggest income tax cut in Quebec history (saving $814 per year among those who earn $98,540 or more, but only $321 for the majority of Quebecers whose income is under $49,275), nearly $5.6-billion on healthcare ($565-million of which will go to social services and mental health) and $1-billion over six years in funding for housing, with $650-million going toward completing 5,250 social housing units. During last fall’s election, the CAQ promised to build 11,000 social housing units over the course of its next mandate.

