A wide range of newly announced acts will be joining headliners Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and RÜFÜS DU SOL at Parc Jean-Drapeau from Aug. 4 to 6.

Montreal summer music festival Osheaga has unveiled its complete 2023 lineup, adding dozens of names to the already reported list of headliners — Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and RÜFÜS DU SOL — and recently announced act the National. Among the artists on today’s Osheaga lineup list are Lil Yachty, Sofi Tukker, Flaming Lips, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bomba Estereo, Cigarettes After Sex, Baby Keem, Foals, Japanese Breakfast and Lido Pimienta, as well as locals Sarahmée and TDJ.

Osheaga 2023 complete lineup features Lil Yachty, Sofi Tukker, Flaming Lips & more

The three-day Montreal summer music festival is happening at Parc Jean-Drapeau from Aug. 4–6.

For more on Osheaga 2023, please visit the festival’s website.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.