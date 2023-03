“The cowardly act of spray painting Nazi symbols on Jewish institutions must be universally denounced by all and perpetrators prosecuted.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has issued a statement condemning an act of antisemitic vandalism that occurred on Tuesday at the Bagg Street Shul, a historic Orthodox synagogue in Montreal.

In her statement, Plante said that the spray-painting of swastikas on the windows and front of the synagogue “have no place in our society,” and that she is “wholeheartedly with the Jewish community.”

The Bagg Street Shul is located in the oldest synagogue building in Quebec, having functioned as a Jewish house of worship at the corner of Clark and Bagg since 1921.

In a post showing a photo of the vandalism, Jewish human rights organization B’nai Brith Canada issued the following statement:

“B’nai Brith Canada condemns the clear act of antisemitism that occurred today at the historic Bagg Street Shul. The cowardly act of spray painting Nazi symbols on Jewish institutions must be universally denounced by all and perpetrators prosecuted.”

