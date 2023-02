Season 4 of Netflix psycho soap opera You, grief drama Dear Edward, Jackie Robinson doc Dear Jackie, the Firestarter remake and more.

New on Netflix

You season 4 (new on Netflix)

Love it or hate it, Netflix’s surprise hit You (Feb. 8) is back. Not much is known about the plot of You season 4 (part 1 — part 2 comes in just over a month, on March 9) but the trailer hints at the fact that after the shocking events of season 3, Joe is starting a new life as a professor. Will you be watching?

Starring Teagan Croft and Anna Paquin, True Spirit (Feb. 3) is the true story of Australian teenager Jessica Watson and her record-breaking solo sailing journey around the world. If you’re looking for a little inspiration to get you through the rest of winter, this might be the thing to lull you out of complacency.

It’s a big week for teen movies over on Netflix. You can also check out Dear David (Feb. 8), a movie about a straight-A high schooler’s life is turned upside down when her risqué fantasy blog about her crush is leaked to everyone at school, causing her to question who her real friends are.

New on Prime Video

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (new on Prime Video)

It was released with a bit of a whimper last year, but you will finally be able to stream Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (Feb 4). Starring Javier Bardem, Shawn Mendes and Constance Wu, the film is a comedy musical based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City.

New on Disney Plus

Empire of Light (new on Disney Plus)

If you’re trying to catch up on Oscar-nominated films before the ceremony next month, Empire of Light (Feb. 8) hits streaming this week. Sam Mendes directs and Olivia Colman stars in a semi-autobiographical film about the power of human connection during turbulent times, set in an English coastal town in the early 1980s. Roger Deakins is nominated for best cinematography.

Also, on Feb. 8, Disney Plus is dropping a lot of reality TV onto the platform, including seasons of Alone, Storage Wars, Atlanta Plastic, Intervention and The First 48.

New on Apple TV+

Dear Edward (new on Apple TV+)

Based on the novel of the same name, Dear Edward (Feb. 3) is a new drama series about Edward Adler, a boy who survives a plane crash that kills every other passenger. Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling star in this examination of grief and rebuilding after everything crashes down.

New on Crave

Firestarter (new on Crave)

If you’re looking for something spooky, last year’s Firestarter (Feb. 3) remake is also available to stream. The Stephen King adaptation stars Zac Efron and Kurtwood Smith. The film’s young star was controversially nominated for a Razzie for Worst Acting, but the maligned awards body retracted their choice after backlash and changed the rules so minors can no longer be nominated.

If you’re looking for some good movies to stream, as long as you’re paying for Starz, you should check out The Colony, The Dirties and 120 BPM as of Feb. 3.

New on CBC Gem

Dear Jackie (new on CBC Gem)

If you’ve never seen Barry Jenkins’ Academy Award-winning Moonlight (Feb. 3), now’s your chance. Possibly the best film to win best picture in the 21st century, it’s the tender, heartbreaking story of a young man’s struggle to find himself, told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality.

For something a little more local, Dear Jackie (Feb. 5) is a fantastic documentary structured as a cinematic letter to Jackie Robinson, the first African American player in Major League Baseball. Filmmakers explore his connection to the Little Burgundy neighbourhood in Montreal.

