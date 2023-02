Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce in A Spy Among Friends, Billy Crudup in retro-futurist dramedy Hello Tomorrow!, The Ukrainian Collection documentaries, BTS content on Disney Plus and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

The Strays (new on Netflix)

Are you looking for a new Netflix true crime series to scratch that itch? Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Feb. 22) is about a prominent family in South Carolina that’s torn apart after a fatal boating accident begins the unravelling of their legacy. Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul are later found murdered, bringing to light a century of corruption, power and cover-ups.

For a horror-mystery from the U.K., be sure to check out The Strays (Feb. 22). Ashley Madekwe (Bambi from Secret Diary of a Call Girl) stars as Neve, a light-skinned Black woman whose meticulously crafted life of privilege starts to unravel when two strangers show up in her quaint suburban town.

New on Prime Video

A Spy Among Friends (new on Prime Video)

Based on the New York Times best-selling book written by Ben Macintyre, A Spy Among Friends (Feb. 17) is a 2022 miniseries starring Guy Pearce and Damian Lewis. In England in 1963, Nicholas Elliott works for MI6 as an intelligence officer but is left in turmoil when he learns his close friend and colleague, Kim Philby, had been secretly working as a double agent for the KGB, defecting to the Soviet Union.

You will also be able to catch up on both Cloverfield and 10 Cloverfield Lane as both are being added to the platform on Feb. 18.

New on Disney Plus

j-hope in the Box & more BTS content (new on Disney Plus)

It’s a good week for BTS fans, as the new documentary j-hope in the Box (Feb. 17) follows the international music sensation every step of the way as he works to release his first-ever solo album, Jack in the Box. Over the course of the documentary, viewers will be given a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process, as well as front row seats to j-hope’s 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the album’s listening party.

If you can’t get enough of Marvel and Black Panther, the BTS documentary Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever (Feb. 23) promises a look at the making of the music for the critically and popularly acclaimed superhero film.

New on Apple TV+

Hello Tomorrow! (new on Apple TV+)

In the new comedy-drama series Hello Tomorrow!, Billy Crudup stars as Jack Billings, a charismatic salesman in a retro-futuristic world, leading a team of fellow sales associates determined to revitalize their customers’ lives by hawking timeshares on the moon. Co-stars Hank Azaria, Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill and Dewshane Williams (among others).

New on Crave

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver season 10 (new on Crave/HBO)

If you’re paying for HBO on Crave, season 10 of the critically acclaimed comedy-news program Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Feb. 19) premieres this Sunday at 11 p.m.

Though it was locked out of the Oscars, The Woman King (Feb. 17) was a strong contender for one of the better epic examples of Hollywood filmmaking from last year. Viola Davis stars as a great warrior who leads an all-female band of fighters. The film is based on the true story of the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries, and how they reckon with their place in the world.

New on CBC Gem

A House Made of Splinters, from The Ukrainian Collection (new on CBC Gem)

Today, CBC Gem is launching a spotlight called The Ukrainian Collection, highlighting the history, culture and resilience of the Ukrainian people one year after the Russian invasion. The program includes documentaries The Art of Rebirth, Fragile Memory and the Oscar-nominated A House Made of Splinters. It will also include dramas such as The Guide, Stop-Zemlia, and There Will be People.

