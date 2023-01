Canadians are most likely to blame holiday travel issues on the weather and airlines.

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has assessed who Canadians blame for the holiday travel issues affecting them. According to the results, Canadians are more likely to blame travel delays in Canada on the weather (70%) and airlines & rail companies (68%) than on the federal government (33%).

“It was a disappointing holiday travel season for many Canadians. Mid-December snowstorms cancelled and delayed flights at Pearson Airport in Toronto and the Vancouver International Airport — Canada‚Äôs two busiest airports. The timing of the cancellations meant many Canadians were delayed or unable to complete holiday travel plans. Others — including many passengers on Sunwing — were stuck in holiday destinations for days after their intended departure.”

The study also found that 30% of Canadians blame the travellers who put themselves in the situation to experience these delays or travel-related issues.

Travel delays in Canada: 2 in 3 blame airlines, 1 in 3 blame federal government

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.