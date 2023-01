“The statistics are worrying. We have a duty to curb the decline of French and reverse the trend!”

Quebec creates an action group for the future of the French language

This morning, French Language Minister Jean-François Roberge announced the creation of an action group for the future of the French language in Quebec. In his announcement, Roberge said that he was very proud of this new endeavour.

“With my colleagues, we will find solutions, ideas and concrete measures to put in place to ensure the vitality of French in Quebec,” says Roberge. “We have big ambitions!”

In sharing the news, Quebec Premier François Legault also spoke about the so-callled decline of French in Quebec.

“The statistics are worrying. We have a duty to curb the decline of French and reverse the trend!”

No details about what the group will actually do were included in today’s announcement.