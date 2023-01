The first edition of the Spring Festival in Chinatown promises free festivities including a parade, live music, a fashion show, dragon and lion dances and more.

The first ever Spring Festival in Montreal is happening in Chinatown this weekend to mark the Lunar New Year. Presented by the Marché de Nuit Asiatique in partnership with the city and the Quartier des Spectacles, the free festivities are taking place from Jan. 20 to 22 in and around Sun Yat-sen Park, where 100 traditional lanterns will be mounted to complement Dragons Chasing the Moon, a suspended outdoor installation by Karen Tam. 30 associations and other groups are involved in the festival, which will celebrate all Asian cultures, with more than 150 artists and other participants from the city’s Asian communities.

Along with live music and other performances, dragon and lion dances, art projections, a fashion show and more, a parade will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21 on de la Gauchetière between St-Laurent and Jeanne-Mance.

“I am very happy and proud to be able to present a project that brings together the communities of Chinatown to celebrate the most important occasion for our cultures. The initiative is the result of the desire to create a new tradition for years to come, for us and for our children, bringing together our community’s elders and young people, strengthening old ties and forging new ones. Chinatown will be a bright and lively place this winter.”

—Marché de Nuit Asiatique founder/executive director Yifang Eva Hu

For more Montreal arts coverage, please visit the Arts & Life section.