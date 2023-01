François Legault and Paul St-Pierre Plamondon lead the pack in terms of favourability.

According to a new study by Léger, Conservative Party of Quebec leader Éric Duhaime is the least-liked party leader in the province. Just 22% of Quebecers have a favourable opinion of Duhaime, while 57% have an unfavourable one, bringing his net favourability to -35.

Quebec Premier François Legault and Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon lead the pack, with net favourability scores of 29 and 26, respectively.

In third place is Québec Solidaire leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, with a net favourability score of 13. Nadeau-Dubois previously held a negative net favourability rating of -6.

Baromètre Léger:



Le plus apprécié: Legault

Le plus amélioré: St-Pierre Plamondon

Le plus-récemment-sorti-du-rouge: Nadeau-Dubois

Le moins apprécié: Duhaime

Le plus inconnu: Tanguayhttps://t.co/s2461M8MgO — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) January 13, 2023 Éric Duhaime is the least-liked party leader in Quebec

