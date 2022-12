What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Vernissage for Toronto artist Melanie Janisse-Barlow’s exhibition at Galerie Youn (Dec. 1–20)

Cinéma du Musée screens Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon

Cirque Eloize & the OCM piano quintet present Matthew Ricketts’ Unruly Sun

Toronto indie rock band the Rural Alberta Advantage play Petit Campus

Halifax and Toronto indie pop acts Ria Mae and Virginia to Vegas play le Studio TD

