In a video that does not seem like it was made by a population under siege, Ukraine has thanked Canada for its $1-billion in aid since the country was invaded by Russia in February. The video, which was posted on Twitter by the country’s actual Ministry of Defense, features Bachman Turner Overdrive’s “Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” playing over footage of the type of weaponry that Canada has supplied Ukraine with.

The video ends with special thanks for long underwear, which is coming in handy during the current cold months, and a clip of Bob and Doug McKenzie of Great White North, aka Canadian comedy icons Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas on their recurring SCTV sketch.

https://t.co/uN5Bm0KM5X pic.twitter.com/HvVTHNqNFS — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 9, 2022 VIDEO: Ukraine thanks Canada for aid with assist from Bob & Doug McKenzie and BTO

