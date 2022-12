Our December cover story is a mayoral check-in by Toula Drimonis ahead of the COP15 biodiversity conference, touching on everything from Valérie Plante’s current priorities and future legacy to popular misconceptions about her and the occasional need for the city to butt heads with the provincial government.

Cover photo by Sylvain Légaré

Also in the December issue is a feature about holiday feast traditions with three Montreal chefs, six Top 10 best albums of 2022 lists from Cult MTL’s music team, interviews with Toula Drimonis about her book We, the Others, Alex McKinnon about his podcast Sorry About the Kid, Claire Bardainne & Adrien Mondot about their PHI Centre installation Dernière minute as well as Richard Atlas, the cofounder of local video game studio Clever Endeavour, and more.

Look for the magazine across Montreal and explore the digital issue at the link below.

To read more issues of Cult MTL, please visit the Magazine section.