“Among Canadians who identify or grew up as Christian, there are few who deny the Bible is showing its age when it comes to its views on gender, sexuality and race.”

Majority of former and current Christians in Canada agree that the Bible is sexist

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, a majority of former and current Christians in Canada believe that the Bible is sexist, with 55% of Canadians agreeing that the text is anywhere from “a bit sexist” to “very much sexist.”

Just 26% of Christian-identifying or Christian-raised Canadians say that the Bible is not sexist.

“More than half of Christian-identifying or Christian-raised Canadians say the Bible is dated when it comes to gender politics, with 29% of that group saying it is ‘quite a lot’ or ‘very much’ sexist.”

Canadians who were raised Christian or identify as Christian were asked to appraise the Bible with a modern lens. One-quarter disagree the Bible contains sexist messages. Others agree that it is sexist to varying levels.https://t.co/qGnewd7oVt pic.twitter.com/gj3ogJrNRf — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) December 21, 2022

