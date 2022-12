Aubrey Plaza is the first actor to have #1 movies and TV shows at the same time on streaming.

Aubrey Plaza has made history with Emily the Criminal and The White Lotus

Streaming Guide JustWatch has revealed that Emily the Criminal and The White Lotus topped the streaming charts last week, making Aubrey Plaza the first actor to have #1 movies and TV shows at the same time on streaming.

Crime thriller Emily the Criminal stars Aubrey Plaza opposite Theo Rossi, Megalyn Echikunwoke and Gina Gershon, and is streaming now on Netflix.

“Emily, who is saddled with student debt and locked out of the job market due to a minor criminal record, gets involved in a credit card scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles.”

Black-comedy vacation drama The White Lotus stars Jennifer Coolidge, F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy and Theo James, among others, and is streaming in Canada via Crave.

“Set at an exclusive Sicilian resort, season 2 of the series follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.”

