1 in 5 say the same about vaccine passports.

3 in 5 Quebecers want mask mandates to return if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 3 in 5 Quebecers (59%) want Quebec public health to reintroduce mask mandates in indoor public places if COVID-19 cases in the province continue to rise this winter.

Support for a return to mandatory masking is highest in Nova Scotia (60%) and Newfoundland & Labrador (62%), and lowest in Saskatchewan (39%) and Alberta (45%).

Overall, 54% of Canadians support the reintroduction of mask mandates if COVID-19 cases continue to rise this winter.

The study also found that 1 in 5 Quebecers (22%) support the return of vaccine passports under the same circumstances, whereby vaccination records are verified before visiting certain places.

“Canada’s health system is facing pressure from a triple threat of viruses — RSV, flu and COVID-19. Experts believe a return to mandatory masking could help limit the spread of the three viruses. For now, there’s been little movement towards mask mandates from government officials.

“54% of Canadians say mask mandates should return to their province if COVID-19 cases continue to rise. There is much less support (21%) for a return of vaccination passports. 42% believe neither measure is necessary.”

3 in 5 Quebecers want mask mandates to return if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.