Following up his famous run of bilingual shows from 2012 to 2016, Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy is back with You’re Gonna Rire 2. The 34-show Quebec tour, with two shows per night, will run from May 5 to July 29, 2023, launching with 20 shows at Centre Pierre-Péladeau in Montreal. You’re Gonna Rire 2 will then make its way to Magog for one night, six nights in Gatineau and two nights in Quebec City.

Sugar Sammy, who has become a star in France in the years since his first bilingual show wrapped up in Quebec, also has a nine-date ROC tour coming up in January and February.

For more on You’re Gonna Rire 2 and to buy tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, Nov. 30, please visit Sugar Sammy’s website.

