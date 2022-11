59% of Quebecers identify as “completely pro-choice,” compared to just 42% in Alberta.

Quebec is the most pro-choice province in Canada

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 59% of people in Quebec identify as “completely pro-choice” regarding abortion rights, higher than any province in Canada.

Alberta is the least completely pro-choice province, at just 42%.

Overall, just 1 in 2 Canadians (52%) identify as completely pro-choice, while 8% say they’re completely pro-life. 2 in 5 (41%) say they’re somewhere in between pro-choice and pro-life.

