The City of Montreal has released its 2023 budget, which includes measures to counter the effects of inflation while prioritizing the city’s focus on public safety, housing, mobility and the ecological transition.

For a breakdown of the $6.76-billion 2023 budget, see the expenses by activity and sources of revenue below.

Also included with the new budget are details of the 10-year capital works program, which prioritizes infrastructure maintenance. For a breakdown of its investments by asset category and funding methods, please see the graphic below.

For more on the Montreal budget for 2023, and 10-year capital works program, please visit the City of Montreal website.

