At 43%, Quebecers are the most satisfied with their provincial government’s counter-inflation measures.

2 in 3 Canadians say they’re unsatisfied with their provincial & federal governments’ record on inflation

According to a new study by Léger, just 28% of Canadians believe that their provincial and federal governments have introduced appropriate counter-inflation measures to manage rising prices and interest rates. 64% of Canadians instead disagree, indicating dissatisfaction with their provincial and federal governments’ record on inflation.

The study found residents of Manitoba & Saskatchewan (20%) and Ontario (21%) to be the least satisfied with the measures introduced by their provincial governments to help with inflation. Quebec residents were those most satisfied with their provincial government on inflation, at 43%.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.