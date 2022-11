“As subscription costs increase, streaming platforms threaten to crack down on password sharing and even introduce advertisements.”

1 in 3 Canadians have cancelled streaming services in the last 6 months

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 1 in 3 Canadians (32%) say that they’ve cancelled streaming services in the last six months.

Among those who’ve cancelled at least one streaming service, 53% say they did so in order to save money, while 39% felt they no longer had a need for the service they cancelled.

“As subscription costs increase, streaming platforms threaten to crack down on password sharing and even introduce advertisements. New data suggests that 1 in 3 Canadians have cancelled at least one streaming service in the past six months. For at least half, these cancellations are in direct response to a persistent and ongoing cost of living crisis roiling households.”

