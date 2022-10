“It’s a European venue model that we always wanted the space to be, but it’s not cheap, and it’s not easy. We’ve finally been able to have the opportunity and finances come together to make it work.”

On Tuesday, Montreal music venue and bar Turbo Haüs announced the forthcoming addition of a café, restaurant, accommodation for bands as well as in-house backline gear that musicians can use rather than “schlepping an 8×10 upstairs or through the snow.” Bands can also expect safe gear storage and overnight parking “all in one place,” as soon as November.

“It’s a European venue model that I loved when Trigger Effect would tour out there,” says Turbo Haüs co-owner/manager Sergio Da Silva. “It’s what we wanted the space to be the whole time, but it’s not cheap, and it’s not easy. We’ve finally been able to have the opportunity and finances come together to make it work.”

Photos by Rose Cormier

Da Silva explains that while the venue itself won’t change significantly, Turbo Haüs is partnering with friends to open the café/restaurant next door, due to open in the spring. With that will come hot dinners and breakfasts for the bands.

Da Silva & co. have also been renting the apartments directly above the venue to avoid noise complaints, but now, with some financial aid via municipal grants, those space will be renovated to become an office and band accommodations.

As for the gear, “I’ve been putting together a backline since we opened, but we lost a significant chunk of our storage space during the pandemic when a new apartment building went up right behind us. So now, to save space and time, we have it available so bands don’t have to bring as much stuff. It was a tough sell at first, but when bands found out they don’t have to load in and, even better, don’t have to drive gear back to their space at the end of the night, they’re super glad to use it.”

