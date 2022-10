35 events from May 22 to Oct. 9 drew a record number of people to party at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Montreal’s staple Sunday DJ event Piknic Électronik broke attendance records in its 2022 season, drawing 178,000 party people to 35 events between May 22 and Oct. 9.

Piknic Électronik, which has been running every summer at Parc Jean-Drapeau since 2003 (pandemic cancellations aside), focused on gender equality with its 2022 programming, booking the likes of Misstress Barbara and the Slut Island crew alongside High Klassified and Jacques Greene among its many Montreal talents. Internationally renowned local producer Kaytranada also played Piknic this year, as did U.K. and U.S. stars Fatboy Slim and Diplo, respectively, whose Off Piknic shows proved to be major ragers this summer.

Next up for the Piknic crew is the annual winter-time party series Igloofest, running from Jan. 19 to Feb. 11, 2023, programming TBA.

