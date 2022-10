Act fast to reserve November spots for Dancing Lights That Flew Up Into the Universe, a free show that’s been filled to capacity since it opened in early July.

Tomorrow at noon, Old Montreal art space Fondation PHI is releasing more tickets to see the Yayoi Kusama exhibition, Dancing Lights That Flew Up Into the Universe, in September. Though entry is free, the exhibition of work by the legendary Japanese contemporary artist has been such a draw since launching in July that reserving a spot is mandatory.

For those who miss out on tickets today, note that the show runs until Jan. 15, 2023, and a new batch of tickets will be released on the 15th of every month until then. There are also four other ways to see work by Yayoi Kusama at Fondation PHI, be it the Dancing Lights exhibition or her two “Infinity Mirrored Rooms” installations.

November tickets for the Yayoi Kusama exhibition at Old Montreal art space Fondation PHI will be available Oct. 17 at noon.

