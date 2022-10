“A story about evolution and the symbiotic unions that our future depends on.”

New Cirque du Soleil show, ECHO, to have world premiere in Montreal in April 2023

Cirque du Soleil announced today that its new show, ECHO, will have its world premiere under the Big Top in the Old Port of Montreal in April 2023. ECHO, the 51st original production by the globally renowned Montreal circus company, is “a story about evolution and the symbiotic unions that our future depends on.” This tale of rebuilding our planet piece by piece incorporates Cirque’s signature union of poetry, stagecraft, daring acrobatics and technology.

“ECHO will push the values of connection, inspiration and the power of intention. We have the ability to create and manifest the world we want to live in, if we all put our collective minds together and encourage a movement that is pushed by the youth of today.” —ECHO director Mukhtar Omar Sharif Mukhtar

