Geordie Theatre brings a “living comic book” adaptation of Frankenstein to the stage from Oct. 20 to 30

Youth theatre company Geordie has teamed up with Wyrd Productions, Kidoons, the 20K Collective and the Segal Centre, where the production will be staged, to bring a “living comic book” adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein to life in Montreal, just in time for Halloween.

Co-created by Rick Miller, Craig Francis and Paul Van Dyck, and starring Eloi ArchamBaudoin, Rosie Callaghan and Arun Varma, Geordie Theatre’s 21st century take on Frankenstein addresses climate change, AI and our relationship to technology.

“Frankenstein is such an integral part of pop culture that it was irresistible to do our own take on it, through comics and cartoons, which were my own introduction to sci-fi and horror. The comic book effects bring it instantly up to date, stylize the horror and make it a ton of spooky fun! Besides, the idea of ‘bringing something to life’ is what theatre is best at.” —Craig Francis

