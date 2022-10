The government that denies the existence of systemic racism has issues with a legal victory against racial profiling.

Both Premier François Legault and the Association des directeurs de police du Québec (ADPQ) have criticized this week’s landmark Quebec Superior Court ruling that bans random traffic stops by police without legit reasons.

“When we talk about traffic stops, we have to let the police do their jobs when we see the violence in Montreal, in certain neighbourhoods,” said Legault, drawing a connection between gun crime and random traffic stops. “I have full confidence in our police and it’s important to support them.”

Meanwhile, ADPQ President / Laval police chief Pierre Brochet called the ruling “an extreme measure.” “We believe that it will have impacts on public safety, and on road safety,” he said.

The Quebec court ruling, which is being hailed by most as a significant victory against racial profiling, came about due to a complaint by 22-year-old Montrealer Joseph-Christopher Luamba, a Black man who was stopped by police 10 times over the course of 18 months.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said during a press conference on Wednesday that the ruling matches this city’s values, and those of the SPVM. “This judgment says very loud and clear that there is no place in our society for social or racial profiling,” Plante said.

