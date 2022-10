Flights to Denmark will operate five days a week, starting on June 1.

Air Canada to launch nonstop flights from Montreal to Copenhagen next summer

Air Canada has announced the launch of nonstop flights from Montreal to Copenhagen, Denmark in the summer of 2023, starting on June 1.

Flights between Montreal and Copenhagen will take place on a B787 Dreamliner, operating five days per week, Wednesday through Sunday. The nonstop service will take approximately seven hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air Canada (@aircanada) Air Canada to launch nonstop flights from Montreal to Copenhagen next summer

