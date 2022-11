The Habs GOAT and co. are celebrating with not one but two sets of costumes this year.

Habs fans, other begrudging hockey heads, most Montrealers and casual observers of sports recognize Carey Price as one of the best goalies in the world and one of the best Montreal Canadiens players of all time.

After the announcement last month that he’s been placed on LTIR and won’t play with the Canadiens this season — or, barring a health/medical miracle that will allow his knee to heal — possibly ever again, Price said that he would remain close to the team and stay in Montreal, where he will have more time to spend with his family. That appears to have been a silver lining after a tough year.

This Halloween, Carey Price and his wife and kids are celebrating with not one but two sets of costumes. But as is evident from Angela Price’s Instagram posts, getting into costume has always been a favourite family pastime.

Oct. 31, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Price (@byangelaprice) The Wizard of Oz (6 times Carey Price and his family won at Halloween)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Price (@byangelaprice) Day of the Dead (6 times Carey Price and his family won at Halloween)

