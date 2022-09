A pop-in shop featuring the iconic late designer’s final pieces opens at Holt Renfrew Ogilvy tomorrow at 10 a.m.

A pop-in shop featuring the final Louis Vuitton collection by Virgil Abloh will be taking place tomorrow at Holt Renfrew Ogilvy in Montreal.

The collection will launch on the 4th floor when the store opens at 10 a.m., and promises to feature some of the final designs by the iconic late designer.

Though the contents of the collection at Holt Renfrew remain unknown to the public until launch, it will surely include pieces from Abloh’s “This Is Not Monogram” collection, as well as signature pieces like the paint can bag.

The final Louis Vuitton collection by Virgil Abloh is launching in Montreal tomorrow

