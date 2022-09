Plante: “Immigrants contribute to Montreal’s economic, social & cultural vitality and to the dynamism of French”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has responded to anti-immigrant comments made during a debate by Quebec Immigration Minister Jean Boulet. He said ,”80% of immigrants go to Montreal, don’t work, don’t speak French and don’t adhere to Québécois values,” and has since quasi-apologized.

“Mr. Boulet had to withdraw his remarks, which go against all our efforts to integrate newcomers. Montreal is a land of welcome for immigrants, who contribute to the economic, social and cultural vitality and to the dynamism of French.” —Valérie Plante

Monsieur Boulet devait retirer ses propos, qui vont à l’encontre de tous nos efforts pour intégrer les nouveaux arrivants.



Montréal est une terre d’accueil pour les immigrants, qui contribuent à la vitalité économique, sociale et culturelle et au dynamisme du français.#polqc — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 28, 2022 Valérie Plante responds to anti-immigrant comments by Quebec Immigration Minister Jean Boulet

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.