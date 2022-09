“For each official jersey with the RBC logo sold on site at Tricolore Sports, RBC will donate $20 to the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.”

Following the announcement last year that the NHL would soon be placing advertising on their jerseys, the Montreal Canadiens have confirmed that RBC will be their first jersey sponsor.

It’s been confirmed that the bank has signed a multi-year jersey partnership agreement with the Habs as part of the NHL’s Jersey Advertising Program. The patch will be worn at all Habs home games at the Bell Centre, from the preseason through post-season.

“The partnership brings together two globally recognized brands with storied histories that date back more than 100 years. For each official jersey with the RBC logo sold on site at the team’s official store, Tricolore Sports, RBC will donate $20 to the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation, which encourages physical activity and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among underprivileged youth in Quebec.” —Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens announce multi-year jersey partnership agreement with @RBCfr as part of the NHL’s Jersey Advertising Program.

The Montreal Canadiens season begins on Oct. 12, with exhibition games starting on Sept. 26.

