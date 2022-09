The inflation rate in Canada also decreased from 7.6% to 7% during the same time period.

According to the August update from the Institut de la statistique du Québec, the inflation rate in Quebec is 7.1%, down from July when the rate was 7.3%.

The inflation rate in Canada also decreased in August, from 7.6% to 7%.

See the chart below for the inflation rate in Quebec over the last two years.

Quebec increased its minimum wage on May 1 by 5.5% to $14.25, now 1.6 points below the current rate of inflation.

