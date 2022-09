It seems that Loki brought our local tennis star some good luck.

Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime just beat Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup

Montreal tennis player Félix Auger-Aliassime just defeated Novak Djokovic for the first time, at the Laver Cup team tournament in London. The players were photographed on the court following the match with actor Tom Hiddleston — did Loki bring our local tennis star good luck? (Is this the best timeline?)

Flipping the script.



The moment @felixtennis puts Team World within one match of victory.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/3vJF40ghF8 — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 25, 2022

Auger-Aliassime (currently ranked 13th in the world) beat Djokovic (7th) in two straight sets, allowing Team World to take the lead in the tournament, 10 points to 8.

“It’s one of my best performances in my career.” —Félix Auger-Aliassime

Team World is now within one match of victory, with Stefanos Tsitsipas playing Frances Tiafoe in the final.

