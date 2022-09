The dental plan for the uninsured, once passed, will be extended to seniors and teens, and eventually the general population.

Canada will soon be able to benefit from the Liberal/NDP coalition in the form of a dental plan for kids under 12, as well as other inflation relief measures.

In a press conference in St. Andrews, New Brunswick on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the dental plan will be introduced when Parliament comes into session, along with a one-time $500 top-up of the housing benefit for those who are eligible (ie. Canadians who make under $60,000 a year), and a doubling of GST credits for six months.

We’re doubling the GST Credit for 6 months, providing a Canada Dental Benefit to children under 12 who don't have dental insurance, and delivering a top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit for qualifying renters – to provide relief to those who need it most. https://t.co/bPpt7KTS9j pic.twitter.com/A7Y3S39idB — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 13, 2022 Liberal/NDP coalition to introduce inflation relief and a dental plan for kids in Canada

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh held a follow-up press conference in Thunder Bay on Tuesday, taking credit for the new announcements as NDP policy being put forward by the Liberals.

The dental plan will cover $1,300 per child over the next two years for dental care for uninsured children under 12. The plan, once passed, will later be extended to seniors, then teens and eventually the general population.

The Liberal govt tends to break promises, but today we forced them to deliver for people.



We've been fighting this govt relentlessly for an inflation relief plan to put money back in your pockets.



Now, many families will finally get hundreds of dollars to help pay the bills. pic.twitter.com/jE6oyZK35Y — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) September 13, 2022 NDP leader Jagmeet Singh on the dental plan and inflation relief

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.