Loud, Aucune Promesse (Joy Ride)

We have peace in our time: All hail Quebec’s undisputed king of rap. In the three years since Tout ça pour ça, Loud’s dominance has remained a foregone conclusion with no one seeking a shot at the throne, and the rap keb vet comes into Aucune Promesse without even the need for a pop crossover or Cardin cameo. This is as pure a no-nonsense rap album as we’ve gotten from solo Loud, which means this is one for the details, whether it’s maturing lyrics and pristine production that laps his peers. Is that enough to rekindle the sheer hype and excitement that’s followed Simon Cliche Trudeau at times in his career? Probably not, but nothing wrong with getting back to basics. 7/10 Trial Track: “Coin à l’ombre”

“Coin à l’ombre” from Aucune Promesse by Loud

This review was originally published in the June issue of Cult MTL.

