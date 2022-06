Just 1 in 2 Canadians feel optimistic about the future of the country.

Quebec is the most optimistic province in Canada, but that’s not saying much

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute on the mood of Canadians, Quebec is the most optimistic province in the country when it comes to the future of Canada. Quebec is also the only province in the country where more citizens are optimistic about the future (57%) than pessimistic (43%).

Saskatchewan and Alberta are the least optimistic provinces, where over 60% of citizens say they’re pessimistic about the future.

Overall, Canadians are split between whether their outlook for the future of Canada is more positive or negative.

“Emerging from the bulk of COVID-19 restrictions — including recently rescinded federal travel constraints — Canadians may well have hoped they were entering a period of prosperity. And while the pandemic has been relegated as a pressing concern — just 7% of Canadians now consider it a top issue — anxieties around inflation and the rising cost of living, housing affordability woes and health-care challenges have made the mood of the nation more dour than cheery.” —Angus Reid Institute

An Angus Reid Institute study earlier this year also found Quebec to be the only financially optimistic province in Canada.

