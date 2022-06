Car production is at a phase of continuous growth. As countries develop their economies, cars become a staple need of their constituents.

The production of cars saw a decline in 2019. Ten years prior to that, the car manufacturing industry was growing at a rapid phase. There are many countries that produce cars, but only a few dominate the industry.

Today, let us look at the largest car producers in the world—from the US to Korea; many countries have great companies that offer excellent cars for the masses.

1. Toyota

Based in Japan, Toyota has dominated the world’s car market. With a market cap of $183 billion, it was the first foreign car manufacturer to build a brand following in the United States. What makes Toyota a premier choice is the range of its products.

Toyota cars are known for their efficiency at a low price. They also offer many kinds of vehicles, like sedans, SUVs, and high-end sedans like the Camry. On top of that, they manufacture parts and accessories, which makes it easier for owners to find a replacement.

Toyota slowed down in its production during the pandemic, but this decline is not significant. They have produced at least 8 million units in the last five years.

2. Volkswagen

Volkswagen is a German brand. As a multinational manufacturer, its cars are available in the US, Asia, Europe, and Africa. Volkswagen is a producer of many car types, including passenger cars, trucks, and commercial vehicles.

Volkswagen is also a player in the luxury space. Their most notable high-end cars are Porsche and Audi. If there is one thing it is known for, and it is the Beetle. However, they have already stopped the production of these cars because of the low demand for compact cars.

Toyota, Volkswagen manufacture parts for their cars. It is the reason the company has withstood the test of time, with consumers favouring their products because of availability for support.

3. Ford

Ford is an American brand that represents the nation. However, it is not the first manufacturer of cars. It was only named after its founder.

Ford is popular for its SUVs and muscle cars. The whole world knows the Mustang. For trucks, its most popular model is the F-150. Some prefer the Ranger.

Ford offers financing and leasing. As such, it is not difficult to own one. A person can speak to a Ford car sales agent and walk out with a contract to own one.

Ford revolutionized how companies work. The founder, Henry Ford, introduced ways to manufacture goods in mass production and still give employees high salaries.

4. Honda

Honda is not just a car manufacturer; they also produce motorcycles. Next to Toyota, Honda is also a world-renowned brand. However, Honda is attached to luxury, not practicality.

Honda’s most popular models are the Civic and Accord. Acura, on the other hand, is the company’s flagship for high-end cars. Honda provides financing and even insurance services to its consumers.

Honda is far from Toyota if one would look at its production. It had manufactured only 4.4 million units in 2020. However, the company averaged 5 million units annually in the last four years prior to the pandemic.

5. General Motors

GM is the largest car manufacturer in the United States. It does not only manufacture cars but also trucks and parts. If there is one thing it is known for, and it is the Chevy.

GM now operates under four brands. These are the GMC, Chevrolet, Cadillac, and Buick. Like most car manufacturers, the company offers car financing to its consumers.

In 2008, GM was about to go bankrupt. At that time, President Bush approved a bailout plan for the company. The bailout is the TARP or Troubled Assets Relief Program. This bailout cost $13.4 billion.

6. Hyundai

With a market cap of $19.8 billion, Hyundai is a company based in South Korea. The models that it is known for are the Accent and Elantra. It also produces SUVs like Sonata, Santa Fe, and Tucson.

Hyundai has its own auto-repair centres, and they also manufacture spare parts. Like other car companies, they offer financing services.

Although Hyundai has cars for the masses, it also manufactures luxury cars. The particular flagship model is the Genesis line.

Hyundai was the first car manufacturer to offer a 10-year warranty. It is either ten years or 100,000 miles. No car manufacturer has dared to do this before, as this kind of warranty requires substantial coverage and resources.

Summary

The car manufacturing industry is one that requires huge capital. The barrier to entry is so high that the existing manufacturers are the only ones that dominate it. No new manufacturer can easily get to the top spot.

As such, the existing manufacturers are in a race to get to the top. The threat between them is palpable—they have to introduce new technologies to make sure that they are always the dominant brand.

The name of the game now is clean air and reduced carbon footprint. Car manufactures are now busy creating cars that run on power, not fuel.