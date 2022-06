Trudeau: “I’m a Quebecer and I am right to ensure all Quebecers have the same rights as Canadians”

In an exchange about Bill 21 during question period in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his government’s intention to support a Supreme Court challenge to the so-called secularism law, and took issue with the notion that anyone who objects to the law is not a real Quebecer. Bloc Québécois MP Alain Therrien said that Bill 21, which bans religious symbols among public servants in positions of authority, is Quebec’a business and that Canadians shouldn’t threaten to force religion on Quebecers via a Supreme Court challenge.

“I must tell the Honourable Member that his home is also my home. I am a Quebecer, and I am right to ensure that all Quebecers can have the same rights as everybody else across the country. The government’s role is to ensure that all Canadians have their rights supported and protected, and yes, if this winds up in the Supreme Court, we will be there to ensure that we protect the fundamental rights of everyone, Quebecers and Canadians.“ —Justin Trudeau

The exchange between Therrien and Trudeau can be viewed in the embed below, at the 28-minute mark.

The exchange between Therrien and Trudeau can be viewed in the embed below, at the 28-minute mark.

